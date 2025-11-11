After New Tests, Wendy Williams’ Lawyers Move to End Guardianship

Wendy Williams does not have frontotemporal dementia, according to a top neurologist. This is a significant update, considering this diagnosis is what has kept the legendary talk show host under highly restrictive guardianship for more than three years, ordered by a judge.

Williams’ legal team said this discovery could reshape the long-running guardianship that has controlled major parts of her life over the last 3 years. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that Williams recently completed neurological testing in NYC, and the specialist provided results to her lawyers late last month showing no signs of the condition.

That assessment conflicts with prior testing referenced by Wendy’s guardian, who has cited a positive result for frontotemporal dementia when arguing to keep the restrictive arrangement in place. Frontotemporal dementia is typically progressive and irreversible, and multiple experts told TMZ the diagnosis ordinarily does not improve, which makes the new update notable.

TMZ is reporting that Williams’ legal team plans to file papers in the next two weeks asking the court to end the guardianship. If the judge resists, powerhouse attorney, Joe Tacopina, is prepared to demand a jury trial to seek Wendy’s freedom from the arrangement.