BET Awards 2024: Lights, Camera, Action: Movie Night with 5 Must-See Performances from Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo is among the dashing collective in the running for “Best Actor” at the upcoming BET Awards 2024, hosted by Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson.

The recognition highlights the veteran actor's extraordinary contributions to film, television, and theater. From his unforgettable portrayal of Victor Strand in Fear the Walking Dead to his powerful performance as Cutler in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Domingo has consistently demonstrated his exceptional range and depth as an actor. His role as Ali Muhammad in Euphoria has further solidified his reputation for delivering heartfelt and compelling performances and bringing complex characters to life.

As we look forward to the BET Awards 2024 airing on Sunday, June 30 at 8 pm, we honor Colman Domingo's remarkable journey and eagerly await his continued impact on the entertainment industry.