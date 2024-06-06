BET Awards 2024: Lights, Camera, Action: Movie Night with 5 Must-See Performances from Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo is among the dashing collective in the running for “Best Actor” at the upcoming BET Awards 2024, hosted by Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson.
The recognition highlights the veteran actor's extraordinary contributions to film, television, and theater. From his unforgettable portrayal of Victor Strand in Fear the Walking Dead to his powerful performance as Cutler in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Domingo has consistently demonstrated his exceptional range and depth as an actor. His role as Ali Muhammad in Euphoria has further solidified his reputation for delivering heartfelt and compelling performances and bringing complex characters to life.
As we look forward to the BET Awards 2024 airing on Sunday, June 30 at 8 pm, we honor Colman Domingo's remarkable journey and eagerly await his continued impact on the entertainment industry.
Victor Strand / “Fear the Walking Dead”
Domingo's portrayal of Victor Strand, a charismatic and cunning survivor in the zombie apocalypse, is a standout in the popular series Fear the Walking Dead. His ability to bring complexity and nuance to a morally ambiguous character has made Strand one of the most compelling figures in the Walking Dead universe.
Ralph Abernathy / “Selma”
Domingo portrayed Ralph Abernathy in Ava DuVernay's critically acclaimed film Selma. Abernathy was a close friend and key ally of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and was highly instrumental in the Civil Rights Movement.
The actor’s portrayal captured Abernathy’s unwavering dedication to the cause and his deep personal bond with King.
Bayard Rustin / “Rustin”
In the Netflix biographical film Rustin, Colman Domingo plays Bayard Rustin, a key organizer of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom and a significant figure in the Civil Rights Movement.
Rustin faced immense challenges due to his race and sexuality as a gay man and often operated behind the scenes. Domingo’s portrayal illuminated the civil rights figure’s vital contributions and complex legacy.
Abegunde “X” Olawale / “Zola”
Domingo's performance as a pimp named X in A24’s darkly comedic film Zola is both chilling and captivating. As a charismatic yet dangerous figure, Domingo brings a magnetic intensity to the role, capturing the film’s storyline’s unpredictable and often dicey nature.
William Burke / “Candyman”
In the 2021 reboot of Candyman, Domingo plays William Burke, a character with deep ties to the legend of Candyman. His performance is intense and gripping, adding layers of suspense and history to the horror film. Domingo's work in Candyman demonstrates his ability to thrive in horror.
