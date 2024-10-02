Debbie Allen Opens Up About Losing Half of Her Dance Company During the AIDS Crisis

Debbie Allen was recently honored with the Humanitarian Angel Award at Project Angel Food’s Angel Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday (Sept. 28). Founded in 1989 by activist Marianne Williamson, Project Angel Food focused initially on delivering meals to those affected by HIV/AIDS. Over the years, it has expanded its mission to provide medically tailored meals for individuals battling various illnesses and food insecurities.

Allen's “Grey’s Anatomy” co-star Jesse Williams presented the award. According to Variety , in her heartfelt acceptance speech, she reflected on the early days of the AIDS crisis. She shared how she tragically lost half of her dance company during that time.

“Project Angel Food has a very special place in my heart because ‘Fame’ is a big part of my life,” Allen said. “I lost half of my dance company to AIDS, and that was tough. That was hard. And to have an organization that at its beginnings, that’s the focus and the core … to help those who are being treated like [they have] leprosy and not allowed to be part of the team. And I’m so grateful for that.”

The Emmy Award-winner continued, “This is ground zero towards humanity. It’s something that we need to remember, something that we got to get back to. We kind of lost our moral spine in this country. We not our brother and our sisters’ keepers anymore. We have to go and give back to those who are in need and those who can’t help themselves.”