STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Celebrity

Kodak Black Receives Key to the City for Impact in Pompano Beach

From donating AC units to covering rent for families, the rapper’s consistent efforts earned formal recognition from his hometown.

Barry Brecheisen / Contributor

By Sharmaine Johnson
July 9, 2025 / 3:15 PM

Bill Kapri, better known as Kodak Black, was honored with the key to the city of Pompano Beach on Tuesday, July 8, in recognition of his contributions to the community. City officials cited his ongoing support for families in need and his consistent outreach efforts throughout the years.

He has funded numerous initiatives, including donating air conditioning units to help residents cope with Florida’s extreme summer temperatures. During the holidays, he has provided Christmas gifts and turkeys to families across the area. In times of economic hardship, he paid rent for more than 200 families twice.

Mayor Rex Hardin issued a statement acknowledging the significance of the moment. “This recognition is not about celebrity. It’s about heart. Kodak Black has consistently and quietly extended a hand to lift up others in our community, and today we want to shine a light on those efforts and say thank you from the entire city.”

In June, he hosted a Father's Day Jeep Tailgate event at Blanche Ely High School, his alma mater, to celebrate local fathers and their children. For three consecutive years, he organized an annual Kodak Black Day that focused on community building and recognized local veterans. The event was recently canceled due to permit issues.

While his public image has often drawn national headlines, local leaders emphasized that his record of giving back speaks for itself. The key to the city represents official acknowledgment of his sustained efforts to support and uplift the people of Pompano Beach.

kodak blackFlorida

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking Subscribe, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers) and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. You understand that you can unsubscribe at any time.