Kodak Black Receives Key to the City for Impact in Pompano Beach

Bill Kapri, better known as Kodak Black , was honored with the key to the city of Pompano Beach on Tuesday, July 8, in recognition of his contributions to the community. City officials cited his ongoing support for families in need and his consistent outreach efforts throughout the years.

He has funded numerous initiatives, including donating air conditioning units to help residents cope with Florida’s extreme summer temperatures. During the holidays, he has provided Christmas gifts and turkeys to families across the area. In times of economic hardship, he paid rent for more than 200 families twice.

Mayor Rex Hardin issued a statement acknowledging the significance of the moment. “This recognition is not about celebrity. It’s about heart. Kodak Black has consistently and quietly extended a hand to lift up others in our community, and today we want to shine a light on those efforts and say thank you from the entire city.”

In June, he hosted a Father's Day Jeep Tailgate event at Blanche Ely High School, his alma mater, to celebrate local fathers and their children. For three consecutive years, he organized an annual Kodak Black Day that focused on community building and recognized local veterans. The event was recently canceled due to permit issues.