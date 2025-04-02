RFK Jr.’s Health Department Shake-Up Sparks Outrage as Thousands Lose Jobs

Thousands of federal workers received pink slips this week as part of a massive overhaul of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Spearheaded by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , the sweeping cuts wiped out nearly a quarter of the department’s workforce, gutting decades of expertise in one fell swoop.

The Associated Press reported that employees, including researchers, doctors, and support staff at the NIH, CDC, FDA, and CMS, were among those affected. Layoff notices landed in inboxes as early as 5 a.m. Tuesday. Meanwhile, others learned their fate only after being locked out of their offices in Washington, Maryland, and Atlanta.

“The revolution begins today!” Kennedy posted on social media hours after announcing new leadership at the NIH and FDA. Later, he acknowledged the loss: “Our hearts go out to those who have lost their jobs,” adding that the department must be “recalibrated” to focus on disease prevention.

HHS says the cuts—expected to save $1.8 billion annually—will reduce staff to 62,000, down from 82,000, through 10,000 layoffs and 10,000 early retirements or voluntary exits. But critics argue the savings represent a mere 0.1% of HHS’s $1.7 trillion budget and come at a much greater cost to the nation’s health.

At the FDA, 3,500 employees were let go, including those overseeing food and drug safety and the entire office responsible for e-cigarette regulation. “The FDA as we’ve known it is finished,” said former Commissioner Robert Califf. “Most of the leaders with institutional knowledge… are no longer employed.”

At the CDC, nine high-level directors were placed on leave, while entire programs focused on asthma, gun violence, occupational safety, and infectious disease were gutted. The Freedom of Information Act office was also shuttered.