Snoop Dogg Responds to Criticism of 'Lightyear' Comments

Snoop Dogg has responded to the backlash about his remarks on the queer representation in the series “Lightyear.”

The veteran rapper spoke on a podcast recently and recounted a story about watching the film with his grandson, where a same-sex couple appeared on the screen with their child, BET reported.

"They're like, ‘And she had a baby … with a woman.’ Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She a woman!’” The 54-year-old shared with the host.

“Oh sh*t. I didn’t come here for this sh*t. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.”

The entrepreneur quickly redirected his grandson’s attention back to the film, encouraging him to stay focused.

TS Madison recently called out the rap veteran during her interview on TMZ Live , posing a question.

“Snoop Dogg has historically been an advocate against censoring, and his fame is based on expression,” the actress said.

“So my question is, Snoop. You have music videos with women dancing and kissing other women, dancing naked. So why is displaying lesbian behavior in your music videos appropriate? And you are afraid to answer the questions from your grandchildren?”

The actor responded to TS Madison’s comment on Hollywood Unlocked, where the clip was reposted, explaining that he was “just caught off guard” and “had no answer.”