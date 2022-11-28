Drake And 21 Savage Reveal They Helped Write Each Other’s Verses On ‘Her Loss’

Drake and 21 Savage are admitting that they helped each other with their versus during a discussion of their semi-recently released joint LP Her Loss.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Sound 42, the two casually spoke about their creative process for the album.

“I ain’t gon cap, Drake wrote some of my verses on this album,” 21 said. “These facts. I don’t give a fuck what a n***a say, Drake helped me with some of my verses on this album.” Drake added, “By the way, you also helped me with shit too.”

Previously, 21 noted that he pushed Drizzy to be more unfiltered on Her Loss.

“You know I’m pointing it out, like when he send me the songs, I’m pointing out what I heard,” he said. “I’m tellin’ him like, ‘Yeah n***a, talk that shit.’ You know I’m gassing him. I’m behind him. Whatever he standing on, I’m standing on it too. Say what you feel, n***a.”

Previously, Drake battled against ghostwriting allegations due to his summer 2015 beef with Meek Mill, but it seems that the Toronto rapper’s been getting in his own writer’s bag.