SZA New Album ‘S.O.S.’ Gets Release Date

SZA’s highly-anticipated new album has officially been titled S.O.S. and will likely be released Dec. 2022.

In an interview with Billboard, the Top Dawg Entertainment singer shared the news as well as where her head is at when it comes to the future of her music.

“I feel like music, in this capacity, I don’t see longevity,” she said. “I like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share. But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody. I’mma take a good swing at it, and I’mma give ’em my absolute best.”

Later adding, “I only do what I want to do, and this makes me feel free and safe and unrestricted.”

The artist has been getting her fans ready for her new project over the last several weeks after releasing her new single “Shirt.” She also teased a visual preview of “PSA.”