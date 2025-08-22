Black Business Month: The Family Business

When most people think of generational wealth, they think of passing down houses, jewelry, or maybe an investment portfolio. But for Black families, the real crown jewel is often the business—the restaurant, the salon, the funeral home, the record label—that keeps money, pride, and identity circulating.

Owning a family business is more than economics. It’s storytelling, legacy-building, and survival wrapped into one. It’s saying, “We built this. And now it’s yours to carry forward.”

A History of Building Under Pressure

For much of American history, Black families were locked out of traditional pathways to wealth. Property ownership was limited. Banking was discriminatory. Corporate ladders were blocked. So many turned to entrepreneurship as the most viable form of stability.

Barbershops, beauty salons, corner stores, and funeral homes weren’t just businesses—they were safe spaces. They employed cousins and neighbors. They kept dollars circulating when the outside world wouldn’t let them in.

Passing these businesses down became an act of resistance. Even when laws or mobs tried to take everything else, ownership became the one inheritance white supremacy couldn’t easily erase.

The Pressure of the Next Generation

But inheriting a business isn’t always easy. The next generation inherits more than the profits—they inherit the pressure.

The kids of entrepreneurs are often asked to both honor the tradition and adapt to the times. Your grandfather’s barbecue joint might be legendary in the community, but can it survive on Instagram? Your mother’s beauty salon might have a loyal clientele, but how do you scale it into a brand that can compete with Sephora?

Carrying the torch means balancing legacy with innovation. For some, that means expanding online. For others, it means franchising. For a few, it even means pivoting completely, keeping the family name but modernizing the business model.

Examples of Legacy in Motion

Dooky Chase’s Restaurant in New Orleans : Founded in 1941 by Leah Chase, it became a hub for civil rights leaders. Today, her descendants keep the kitchen alive, updating the menu while preserving its cultural soul.

: Founded in 1941 by Leah Chase, it became a hub for civil rights leaders. Today, her descendants keep the kitchen alive, updating the menu while preserving its cultural soul. Bronner Bros. Hair Empire : Founded in the 1940s, it’s still one of the biggest Black-owned haircare and beauty companies in the U.S.—handed down through multiple generations.

: Founded in the 1940s, it’s still one of the biggest Black-owned haircare and beauty companies in the U.S.—handed down through multiple generations. Johnson Publishing Company (Ebony & Jet): Though its heyday has passed, its role in Black media showed what it meant to pass down not just a business, but a cultural voice.

(Ebony & Jet): Though its heyday has passed, its role in Black media showed what it meant to pass down not just a business, but a cultural voice. Local cornerstones: Countless small businesses—soul food restaurants, funeral homes, bookstores—quietly survive through generations, anchoring Black communities across the country.

Legacy as Liberation

Here’s what makes generational business ownership so powerful: it flips the script on systemic exclusion. Where Black families were once told “you can’t,” the family business says “we already did—and we’ll keep doing it.”

It builds not just financial inheritance but cultural inheritance. A business passed down isn’t just a source of income; it’s a story, a family identity, and a community anchor.

The Future of Family Business

Today, Black millennial and Gen Z entrepreneurs are redefining what legacy looks like. Some are digitizing family brands, bringing mom-and-pop shops online. Others are creating entirely new ventures but still leaning on the entrepreneurial DNA passed down from grandparents.

And many are asking bigger questions: How do we not just pass down businesses, but scale them? How do we ensure they don’t just survive, but thrive in industries that are global, tech-driven, and competitive?

Because the real goal of the family business has always been bigger than keeping the lights on. It’s been about keeping the future alive.

In a country that tried to block us from owning anything, passing down a business is the ultimate flex. It says: “We built this, we sustained this, and now we’re passing it to you.”