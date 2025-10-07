Amazon Delivery Driver Arrested After Shooting USPS Worker in the Face

A U.S. Postal Service employee is recovering after being shot in the face during an apparent confrontation with an Amazon delivery driver at an apartment complex in Everett, Washington.

FOX 13 news reports the Everett Police Department said the incident occurred around 12:50 p.m. on October 3 at the West Mall Place Apartments. Officers arrived at the scene after reports of a shooting and found a postal worker suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said the dispute began as a verbal altercation before it escalated into gunfire. Postal Inspector John Wiegand confirmed that the mail carrier was shot while on his delivery route.

“At that time, he was confronted by another individual, and then a small altercation took place where the carrier was unfortunately shot in the face,” Wiegand said . “At this time, he is alive. He’s down at Harborview, making the next steps medically.”

The victim was first taken to Providence Hospital before being moved to Harborview Medical Center for specialized treatment. Officials said the suspected shooter was arrested without incident and booked into the Snohomish County Jail. Police have not released the names of either man.

Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the dispute. “It appears there may have been some kind of verbal altercation,” Wiegand added .