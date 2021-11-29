DJ Cassidy Delivers Once Again With 'Pass The Mic: BET Soul Train Edition'
Just because the 2021 Soul Train Awards ended doesn’t mean the music has to stop. Immediately after the musical celebration, DJ Cassidy kept the tunes coming with another year of “DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic: BET Soul Train Edition" as he passed his world-renowned mic to nearly two dozen legendary R&B and Hip Hop icons in the music industry—eleven of whom have appeared on Soul Train throughout the years since the show got its start 50 years ago.
Not only was DJ Cassidy joined by some of the most memorable and ground-breaking acts in music, such as soul and funk icon Charlie Wilson and hip hop pioneer Kurtis Blow, who sang the songs they’re best known for, but the entertainer also celebrated 50 years of Soul Train, one of the hippiest and happening musical shows in history to appear on television.
This edition of "Pass the Mic" also marked the first anniversary of the musical series which started as a way to bring music back to so many who were stuck at home during the pandemic last year. Check out the full list of musical guest appearances that brought the hits with our favorite DJ down below.
Full list here…
Stephanie Mills
Charlie Wilson
Darryl Oats of Hall and Oats
Debbie Harry of Blondie
Fab 5 Freddy
Melle Mel
KC and the Sunshine Band
Kurtis Blow
Jeffrey Osbourne
The New Emotions
Anita Ward
Thelma Houston
Gloria Gaynor
Alexander O’Neal