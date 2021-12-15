Kim Kardashian On The Vision Behind Wearing Matching Braids With North West: ‘It Comes From My Daughter’

The bond between Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West is unbreakable. This can quickly be seen with a quick scroll through the mommy-daughter duo’s TikTok timeline filled with laughs, giggles, and an occasional spa day.

Speaking of beauty moments, there are even times when the pair are spotted rocking matching braids. So, what’s the inspiration? According to Kim, it’s North’s personal request.

While chatting with i-D, Kim used the opportunity to address criticism that accuses her of blackfishing, the act of appropriating Black culture through fashion and beauty with the intent of making a profit. “Obviously, I would never do anything to appropriate any culture,” the mom and businesswoman shared.

The mother-of-four added, “But I have in the past got backlash from putting my hair in braids and I understand that. Honestly, a lot of the time it comes from my daughter asking us to do matching hair.”

The ex-wife of Ye (Kanye West) pointed out that the backlash has led her to have honest conversations with North about different hairstyles, although she doesn’t want to stifle her 8-year-old’s creativity. She explained, “I’ve had these conversations with her [North] that are like, ‘Hey, maybe this hairstyle would be better on you and not on me.’ But I also want her to feel that I can do a hairstyle with her and not make it that big of a deal either if that’s something that she’s really asking for, and really wants.”

The 41-year-old concluded, “I’ve learned and grown over the years, and figured out good ways to communicate with all my kids about all this. I’ve definitely learned over time, and I’ve tried to pass that culture of learning onto my kids too, but then there’s also a history of braiding hair in Armenia, and people forget that I am Armenian as well.”

We are glad that Kim has experienced growth over the years. While we understand and appreciate the mother and daughter bonding, it has also opened up a dialogue about the sharing of cultural hairstyles.