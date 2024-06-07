Oh Baby! Gabourey Sidibe Welcomes Twins With Husband Brandon Frankel

Gabourey Sidibe has two new reasons to be grateful.

On Thursday, The Shade Room reported that the "Empire," alum and her husband, Brandon Frankel welcomed twins: a boy and a girl. This exciting milestone makes the couple first-time parents.

Sidibe also shared the names of the infants and the special meaning behind their monikers.

“Brandon always wanted to name a son Cooper, so we can call him ‘Coop,’ and Maya was named shortly before our baby moon to the Mayan Riviera in Mexico," she explained. "Both twins have traditional West African middle names after members of my family.”

The announcement of their twins' grand arrival was accompanied by a sweet photo shoot with the foursome.

In one snap, Mom and Dad are captured glowing with joy as each holds one baby. Then in another, Sidibe is seen cradling one of the twins in her arms, while the other infant sits on Frankel's lap as he leans his head on his wife.

Too cute!

More photos within the montage highlight the precious family relishing in their new reality as a party of four.

In February, the "Precious," star had announced that she and her Frankel were expecting twins .

"I’m pregnant!" wrote the mommy-to-be on Instagram .

"We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of!" she quipped. "Double the babies,double the cats, double the fun!!"