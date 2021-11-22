Jadakiss Opens Up About Dolph Shooting: ‘We Have To Stop Killing Us’

The passing of superstar hip hop artist Young Dolph is a couple of weeks old and the culture is still heavily mourning his loss.

The rapper was shopping inside a local cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, on Nov. 17 when two men shot and killed the father of two, police confirmed.

He was 36.

As you can imagine, there has been an outpouring of love and support for Dolph, his family and community, as well as commentary on the state of the genre.

The latest came from Yonkers icon Jadakiss, who was caught by TMZ while at Madison Square Garden for a job fair organized by Roc Nation and Reform Alliance.

“[It’s] something that we have to put an end to — everybody uses their platform for a lot of other things but we have to stop killing us, and we have to stop it immediately. It has to be effective as of now — immediately,” he explained to the outlet. “To lose so many young talented brothers and sisters in this hip hop culture. It has to come to a cease sometime or another.”

When asked how to honor Dolph, he says: