Illinois First Responders Accused In Death Of Black Male Patient

Two Illinois first responders are accused of a 35-year-old Black male’s death.

According to KWTX News, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said Earl L. Moore died while in the care of the two Lifestar EMS workers in December 2022.

Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finely have been arrested and charged with first degree murder. Both are being held in Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond.

Attorney Wright said that Cadigan and Finley responded to a call to report to the home where Moore was located. He says Cadigan and Finley placed Moore on to the gurney face down and tightened the straps.

Moore died on December 18 at a local hospital.

Wright said, “Knowing based on their training, experience and surrounding circumstances that such acts would cause and create a probability of great bodily harm or death.”

An autopsy revealed that Moore died of compressional and positional asphyxia due to being restrained by the face-down position on the gurney.

Local NAACP President Teresa Haley says police were called to the scene after a family member called 911. Police were told by relatives that Moore wasn’t intoxicated but he was detoxing.

“This was a black young man who lost his life due to negligence and we want to make sure justice is being served,” said Haley.

His death is under investigation by the Illinois State Police, Sangamon County coroner and the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Haley is thankful for police body camera footage, which captured the entire incident. She said a police officer attempted to calm Moore down as the EMS team was contacted.

Upon the EMS’ arrival, Moore was then placed face down on the gurney.