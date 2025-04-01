Richard Sherman's House Robbed by Masked Gunmen While Family was Home

Former NFL star Richard Sherman shared disturbing security footage Monday (March 31) showing three masked gunmen breaking into his Washington home while his wife and children were inside. The terrifying incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday (March 30)—Sherman's 37th birthday.

"House being robbed at gunpoint with my family in it isn't what anyone wants for a birthday gift," Sherman posted on X alongside video showing the intruders smashing through a window with guns drawn. "Scary situation that my Wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe."

Sherman's wife, Ashley Moss, later confirmed on Instagram that while they were "physically ok," the family was "very shaken up" following the ordeal. "Waking up to intruders outside your bedroom with a gun is something no one should have to experience," she wrote, adding defiantly: "They tried the wrong people! We WILL find you!"

The King County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the break-in but revealed that no arrests have been made yet in what remains "an open and active investigation".

What makes this case particularly alarming is that Sherman's family was home during the robbery—a dangerous escalation from similar crimes targeting athletes. The FBI recently issued warnings about organized burglary rings specifically targeting professional athletes. Last month, seven Chilean nationals were charged in connection with a nationwide burglary spree that hit homes belonging to NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow.

Local authorities reportedly believe the burglars may have targeted multiple homes in Sherman's area, with reports suggesting up to five residences were hit.