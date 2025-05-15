LeVar Burton Encourages Howard Graduates to ‘Tell Your Authentic Story’

LeVar Burton uplifted Howard University’s 2025 graduating class during their commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 10. The Emmy winner was announced as commencement speaker in April.

According to Essence , during the 157th Commencent, the actor, author and television personality was introduced by his iconic roles in ‘Roots,’ ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ and ‘Roots’ by Howard president Ben Vinson III. After calling Burton an individual who “helped shape the American imagination,” the actor was awarded the Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.

Burton would eventually speak to graduates after leading them in the ‘Reading Rainbow’ theme song. The actor told the Class of 2025 to “show up with energy and enthusiasm.” “You must let the universe know you are here,” he continued.

He also exhibited a level of seriousness for tomorrow’s leaders, warning them that “America is still addicted to racism.”

“You may disagree with my point of view. However, you cannot dismiss my lived experience as an American,” he said. “Only in America could a descendant of slaves, for whom simply knowing how to read was once punishable by death, grow up and become a celebrated champion for literacy and the written word. This, too, is America.”

“Go out there, deliver the gift that you’ve come to give, and do your utmost best to make this world a better one than the one we are handing to you,” Burton continued.