5 Tabitha Brown Recipes For Healthy Living

Our favorite auntie, entrepreneur, and social media influencer, Tabitha Brown, might have multiple titles under her belt. However, after going viral for an appetizing vegan BLT in 2017, her plant-based recipes have been a must-watch.

When Tabitha isn’t writing books, dropping online content, or keeping booked and busy, she’s giving us some new plant-based recipes for viewers to broaden their tastes. In honor of Tabitha’s 47th birthday, which she celebrates on February 4, BET looks back at five recipes we still have to whip up.

Jackfruit Tacos With a Caribbean Twist

Tabitha Brown isn’t a stranger to jackfruit, having used the plant in multiple recipes, but among her best jackfruit eats are tacos with jerk seasoning. Tab mixes it with zero sodium taco seasoning and maple syrup, while multi-colored peppers and white onion give it flavor with spicy cajun olive oil as a rich finish. Doctor up the final taco with mango salsa, jerk ranch, and guacamole, and you’ll have an irie meal.

Quick Morning Quiche

For a Parisian-styled breakfast, Tabitha’s quiche will turn your kitchen into a French café. In this recipe, she gives the traditionally baked dish an air-fryer twist with blended chickpeas, aquafaba, and plant-based sharp cheddar cheese, complete with cilantro, tomato, and avocado.

Going Green With Green Smoothies

While a green smoothie might sound like a grueling start to the date for those who dislike veggies, Tabitha makes it sound sweet with her blend of almond milk, spinach, frozen avocados, banana, peanut butter, and vanilla protein. The Donna’s Recipe owner adds a hint of cinnamon for a candied kick.

Air Fryer-Friendly Pizza Rolls

Should pizza rolls be considered a child’s snack? Not in Tabitha’s kitchen. When her son was craving pizza, the influencer whipped together some rolls stuffed with white mushrooms, peppers, olives, pineapples, onions, spinach, and seasonings for the perfect filling. Balled in with mozzarella cheese and a good nutritional yeast dust, Tab’s rolls could put any brand name out of business.

Cinnamon Toast Given a Chocolate Banana Upgrade