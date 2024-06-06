Cynthia Bailey Gives Advice to Porsha Williams Amid Her Divorce Debacle

Cynthia Bailey hopes Porsha Wiliams finds encouragement from the wisdom she gained after two divorces.

“I’ve been divorced twice, so I know a little bit about it,” Bailey told Page Six amid Williams' divorce from husband, Simon Guobadia, after less than two years of marriage.

“I’ve just mostly been giving her positive energy. Just to focus on herself.”

Bailey said of their similarities, "I’m a lover of love; she’s a lover of love. She moves fast; I move fast. We just jump right in."

“I don’t really know any other way to love, honestly,” the Bailey Agency founder continued. “But at the end of the day, if it’s not working, I think everyone deserves another chance to find their person.”

In 2021, after dating for one month, Williams and Guobadia got engaged. A year later, they tied the knot in a lavish Nigerian ceremony attended by 250 guests. But in February, she filed to end their union .

Lately, Guobadia's citizenship status in the United States has been a trending topic on social media. Still, a source confirmed that their split is "unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon's past," but rather an "ongoing matter."

In April, the businessman offered a $100K reward to anyone who can prove he cheated on any of his wives over the past five years.

"I've increased the cash reward for any credible receipts of my cheating on any spouse from 6/14/2019 thru 2/22/204," he posted on Instagram.

He continued, "Reward has changed from 50,000 to $100,000. Challenge others to do the same..."