Barack Obama Charms Crowd, Handles Playful Heckler While Campaigning for Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey

Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in New Jersey this weekend to rally support for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill — but it was a lighthearted exchange with a playful heckler that stole the show.

During his speech, Obama was in the middle of urging voters to stay engaged ahead of the election when a woman in the audience interrupted him with a loud declaration of affection. Ever the cool operator, Obama paused and grinned.

“I love you, but hold on, I heard you, girl,” he said, drawing laughter from the crowd. “Just settle down. I’m here to talk to everybody, not just you.”

The audience erupted into cheers, and Obama, known for his quick wit, kept the moment going with a smooth dose of humor. “I mean, you look cute,” he said, before quickly adding, “But I am married. Michelle’s fine too.”

The crowd roared, some shouting “We love Michelle!” as Obama laughed and returned to his remarks.

The former president was in New Jersey to boost Rep. Mikie Sherrill, who is running in the state’s 2025 gubernatorial race. Obama praised Sherrill’s leadership and record on education, infrastructure, and veterans’ issues.