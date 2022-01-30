DNC Chair Jaime Harrison Looks At Early Exit Amid White House Tensions

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison has been at odds with the White House with reports of the politicians feeling isolated from his party and trapped in his current role leading to rumors that Harrison might be considering an early exit.

Officials say Harrison has not been flying to meet with party donors. He also has not visited the DNC headquarters as of late, instead opting to work from his South Carolina residence since taking office one year ago, which has created more tensions between Harrison and the Biden White House.

In an interview with NBC News, Harrison hopes that critics can focus less on alleged frustrations between party members and more solutions as they gear up for the midterm season.

"I hope that people who have time to engage in the rumor mills and this and that would use that energy to register a few more voters," he said. "My focus is winning. It's making sure that we keep the majority in the House and the Senate. It's not just for the Democratic Party to win; it's because I'm legitimately scared, legitimately scared about where this country goes if we lose."

The frustration between the two parties doesn't come at a good time with Biden's attempt to recover from abysmal approval ratings that have fallen under 45% right with midterm elections on the horizon.

The tension has also caused strains with other members of the party. Fox News reports that one former DNC official says Harrison has been "marginalized" for not being "out there fighting the fight."