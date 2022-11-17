Meta’s Notorious B.I.G. Virtual Reality Concert Will Include An Avatar Of The Late Rapper

The legendary Notorious B.I.G. will come to life for Meta’s Virtual Reality Concert.

According to Variety, “The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience” will drop on Dec. 16 exclusively in the Venues section of Meta Horizon Worlds (and in Meta Quest TV) accessible with a Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro virtual-reality headset. The concert is produced with the Notorious B.I.G. Estate and will feature a “true-to-life, hyperrealistic” version of the rapper who was fatally shot in March of 1997 when he was just 24 years old.

Voletta Wallace, Biggie’s mother, said in a statement, “Having the ability to create a variance of new opportunity to showcase my son Christopher’s music through the advancement of technology is hard for me to grasp at times. However, I’ve found so much excitement in the process of developing his avatar, understanding the value added for fans to experience him in ways unattainable until now. Thank you to all who have contributed to bringing this project to fruition.”

Mark Pitts, Biggie’s manager and president of RCA Records, added, “It’s amazing to create new content for B.I.G. The world was robbed of an opportunity to watch Biggie grow and evolve as an artist. The wonder of Web3 is that it gives us an opportunity to celebrate his music with visuals that Biggie never got to make.”

The virtual reality concert will follow a day in Biggie’s life. It is written and narrated by journalist Touré. The concert will also include guest performances by Sean “Diddy” Combs, The Lox, Latto, and Lil’ Cease.

Click here for the event page. If you don’t have access to a Quest VR device, you can watch the 2D version of the concert on the official Notorious B.I.G. Facebook page.