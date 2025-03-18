5 Times Normani and DK Metcalf Have Been Couple Goals

Normani and her football player beau, DK Metcalf, are officially engaged . While the couple have dated for three years, they’ve largely kept their relationship under wraps. Normani publicly revealed their love for each other during the rollout of her 2024 solo album “Dopamine.” But since their engagement earlier this month, we can’t help but see Normani and DK as our new couple goals. Below, we revisit five of the couple’s most adorable public moments.

How They First Met

Although DK wasn’t in the room when Normani was interviewed by Ebro Darden on Apple Music last June, the former Fifth Harmony member shouted out her then-boyfriend as partial inspiration for her solo debut. Around the 8:45 minute mark of the video below, the singer even recounted when Ciara played “matchmaker” and introduced her to DK.

A Flirtatious Prank Call

During her prank call sitdown with Elle , Normani was dared to call someone up and recite her “Wild Side” lyrics. She rang up DK, who played along but didn’t want her to stop being flirty.

An All-Gold Affair

After the 97th Academy Awards, Normani and DK attended Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Gold Party. They posed with Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, and took intimate photos separately.

Supporting DK In His Pittsburgh Steelers Signing

DK announced his engagement to Normani as he signed his Pittsburgh Steelers contract, telling his fiancée to show her “rock” during a press conference proudly.

The Vogue-Ready Proposal