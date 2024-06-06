STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Whoopi Goldberg's Daughter, Alex Martin, Says She is Not a Nepo Baby

While the comedian has amassed grand success in the entertainment industry, her daughter asserts she doesn't use it to get ahead in life.

By Falen Hardge
June 6, 2024 / 12:45 PM

Whoopi Goldberg's daughter Alex Martin is opening up about choosing not to benefit from her mom's celebrity status.

On Wednesday's episode of "The View," Martin along with other members of the cast of "Sister Act 2," joined the show in celebration of the film's 30th anniversary. During the morning show, Martin divulged how she really got a spot in the iconic movie, as cited by the Daily Mail.

Whoopi Goldberg Reunites With 'Sister Act 2' Cast on 'The View'

When co-host Sunny Hostin asked if her role was a result of nepotism, Martin doubled down.

"No, there wasn't!" she said. "I've heard you guys talk about this nepo baby stuff... I have yet to experience that, how about that?"

"Yes, I auditioned like everybody else. I'm glad Marc wasn't there because I don't sound like them when I sing!" she said referring to the film's music supervisor Marc Shaiman.

She continued, "But it was a very interesting experience and I realized that I'm not good at auditions, that's what I know, but other than that, I got the job!"

During the episode, the EGOT winner directed the choir as they sang two of the movie's hit songs, "Joyful, Joyful" and "Oh Happy Day."

