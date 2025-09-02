Chance the Rapper Reflects on Early Studio Memories With Mac Miller

Chance the Rapper has been on a press tour for his new album “STAR LINE” and recently stopped by the “Bootleg Kev” podcast, where he reflected on his relationship with the late Mac Miller .

Reflecting on early tour days with Miller, the podcaster then asked the Chicago native to open up about his friendship with the “Best Day Ever” rapper.

“I'm so glad you brought up Mac,” he began.

“I never get to tell this story. The way that my ad-lib, my 'aghk,' that came from a session where I was supposed to be with Chuck Inglish. Chuck brought me to the studio. I'm standing in the booth, this is like my first time in a real studio in LA. I've been to studios in Chicago, but like, I feel a lot of weight on it. While I'm recording, Mac Miller came into the control room, and I was getting ready to start my rap. It's the first song on 10 Day, it's called '14,400 Minutes.' I'm trying to like charge up, and I'm trying to, like, charge up.”

The Grammy Award-winner begins to demonstrate the sound effects he made at the beginning before going into his verse.

“I'm going, 'Aghk, aghk, aghk!' Like, I don't know, [a] nervous tick. I got ADHD, I'm a special kid,” he explained.

“Mac told somebody to tell me through the intercom to keep that s*it at the beginning. I don't even know why I forget that, or why I never told that story. I thank Chuck for bringing me to the studio and letting this little brother ni**a that's just like following him around with no name at that time. And also, like, Mac for interjecting and being like, 'That s*it hot.'”

In the midst of retelling old stories with his hip-hop counterparts, Chance is also doing good deeds in between.

CBS News Chicago reports “The Big Day” rapper has granted $100,000 each to Dunbar Vocational Career Academy, Walter H. Dyett High School for the Arts, Manley Career Academy High School, Prosser Career Academy, and Simeon Career Academy.

“Over the last I think seven years, we've donated about $5.1 million to about 51 schools in Chicago,” he told the outlet.