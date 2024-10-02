John Boyega and Danielle Deadwyler Cast in Otis Redding Biopic ‘Otis & Zelma’

John Boyega and Danielle Deadwyler are set to bring the story of late soul icon Otis Redding and his wife, Zelma Redding, to life in the upcoming biopic “Otis & Zelma.”

Directed by Channing Godfrey Peoples, the film will explore Otis Redding's meteoric rise as a music legend with timeless hits like “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” and “Respect.” Peoples is behind films like the short films “Red” and the 2016 “Miss Juneteenth.”

The biopic will also explore Otis and Zelma’s enduring love story, chronicling their 10-year relationship before his untimely death in a 1967 plane crash.

Zelma’s perseverance in preserving her husband’s legacy over the last 56 years is a key element of the story, celebrating the couple's eternal connection.

Fifth Season, Homegrown Pictures, and Kinfolk Management + Media produced the film, which has the full backing of the Redding family and estate. Boyega and Deadwyler will also serve as executive producers.