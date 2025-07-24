Judge Orders Mental Health Evaluation for McDonald’s Worker in Fatal Eastpointe Stabbing

Afeni Muhammad, 26, accused of fatally stabbing her McDonald’s manager in Eastpointe, must undergo a competency exam and criminal culpability review before her murder case proceeds.

Muhammad objected to the evaluation, her attorney Joshua Jones said Wednesday at a probable cause conference in Eastpointe’s 38th District Court.

Muhammad is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Jennifer Harris, 39, a 15-year McDonald’s employee and mother of six. Prosecutors said Muhammad stabbed Harris "as many as 15 times while other employees tried to stop her."

Macomb County Assistant Prosecutor Sian Hengeveld revealed Muhammad’s prior conviction in Virginia, stating at her July 11 arraignment, "Alexandria, Virginia, Circuit Court records indicate she pleaded guilty in March 2022 to a charge of unlawful injury-stab/wound/cut without malicious intent."

She ultimately received probation.

Investigators said July 11 that Muhammad used "a kitchen knife in the attack that she'd had in her vehicle." In a social media video wearing her McDonald’s hat, Muhammad claimed an unnamed manager sent her home early from work twice in the past week and that she felt disrespected.

Police said the two women fought July 10 before Harris sent Muhammad home. She later returned armed, stabbing Harris.