Celebrity

Black Hollywood Stars Are Investing in Broadway

Black celebrities are producing highly acclaimed Broadway shows that make us think, feel, clap, and shout. 

By BET Staff
July 9, 2025 / 9:42 AM

Coming off the success of many wins for Black stars on Broadway’s biggest night, the 2025 Tony Awards, it is clear that the joy of live performance, the song and drama of the stage, is another artistic lane where we shine bright.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Kara Young accepts the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play award for "Purpose" onstage during The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City.

Black Broadway Stars Shine Bright at the 2025 Tony Awards

Cultural iconic favorites from Lorraine Hansberry’s "A Raisin in the Sun" to the modern day look at rehabilitation in Lynn Nottage's "Clydes"—Broadway has offered our celebrities a stage to show their remarkable talents as thespians. Broadway is also a place where Black celebrities are investing in shows that make us think, feel, clap, and shout. 

Here are some of the theatrical productions, new and vintage, where Black celebrities are donning the producer hat:

Kerry Washington, John Legend | Duke and Roya

Viola Davis | Tony Award-winning musical Thoroughly Modern Millie, the Tony-nominated Sister Act: The Musical, and the revival of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Kerry Washington, Ludacris and Paula Abdul | How to Dance in Ohio

Mariah Carey | Some Like It Hot

Taraji P. Henson | Jaja's African Hair Braiding

H.E.R. | Here Lies Love

RuPaul Charles, Don Cheadle, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter | A Strange Loop

Jennifer Hudson | Smash

Lee Daniels, Dwyane Wade, RuPaul Charles, Gabrielle Union, Lena Waithe| Ain't No Mo'

John Legend | Ain't Too Proud and Jitney 

Kerry WashingtonJohn LegendWhoopi GoldbergViola DavisLudacrisMariah CareyH.E.R.

