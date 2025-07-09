Black Hollywood Stars Are Investing in Broadway
Coming off the success of many wins for Black stars on Broadway’s biggest night, the 2025 Tony Awards, it is clear that the joy of live performance, the song and drama of the stage, is another artistic lane where we shine bright.
Cultural iconic favorites from Lorraine Hansberry’s "A Raisin in the Sun" to the modern day look at rehabilitation in Lynn Nottage's "Clydes"—Broadway has offered our celebrities a stage to show their remarkable talents as thespians. Broadway is also a place where Black celebrities are investing in shows that make us think, feel, clap, and shout.
Here are some of the theatrical productions, new and vintage, where Black celebrities are donning the producer hat:
Kerry Washington, John Legend | Duke and Roya
Viola Davis | Tony Award-winning musical Thoroughly Modern Millie, the Tony-nominated Sister Act: The Musical, and the revival of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Kerry Washington, Ludacris and Paula Abdul | How to Dance in Ohio
Mariah Carey | Some Like It Hot
Taraji P. Henson | Jaja's African Hair Braiding
