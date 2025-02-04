STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Lifestyle

2025 NAACP Image Awards: Kendrick Lamar: Hats Off to the King of Rap

From streetwear to couture, Kendrick Lamar’s snapback game proves that greatness is in the details.

(Photo by Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images)

By Ty Cole
February 4, 2025 / 8:00 AM

Kendrick Lamar has solidified his legacy as a rap icon, and 2024 has been another incredible year for the Compton lyricist. His chart-topping hit, "Not Like Us," dominated airwaves and playlists, while his artistry earned him four NAACP Image Award nominations: Entertainer of the Year, Outstanding Male Artist, Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album, and Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song. Add that to his multiple Grammy wins and a global tour that left fans speechless, and it’s safe to say Kendrick’s year has been nothing short of historic.

But it’s not just his music that keeps us captivated—Kendrick’s style game is just as powerful. Let’s take a journey through his unmatched snapback hat looks and how they seamlessly elevate his outfits.

  • Festival Fly at Life is Beautiful

    Getty

    On stage at the Life is Beautiful festival, Kendrick pairs his signature snapback with a relaxed yet stylish outfit that screams West Coast cool. The cap’s understated design lets his charisma and commanding presence shine, proving that even in a casual look, he’s always the main event. This snapback isn’t just an accessory—it’s part of his persona.

  • Effortless Edge at Chanel Haute Couture

    Getty

    Standing alongside Naomi Campbell at Chanel Haute Couture, Kendrick redefines modern luxury with his sleek snapback juxtaposed against couture tailoring. The hat adds a touch of streetwear swagger to the high-fashion moment, effortlessly bridging two worlds. Only Kendrick could make a snapback look this sophisticated.

  • Stage King at Move Afrika Rwanda

    Getty

    Performing at Move Afrika Rwanda, Kendrick’s snapback is as commanding as his lyrics, bringing a bold, graphic element to his all-black stage ensemble. The cap becomes a focal point, tying together his look with effortless cool. Whether spitting bars or hyping the crowd, he wears his hat like a crown.

  • advertisement

  • Couture Meets Cool

    Getty

    At another Chanel Haute Couture event, Kendrick’s snapback takes center stage as a statement piece. Paired with an avant-garde outfit, the hat adds a playful yet powerful edge, showing that Kendrick’s style is as versatile as his lyricism. This look is all about confidence—and Kendrick has plenty of it.

  • Victory Lap at the Grammys

    (Photo by Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images)

    Accepting his Grammy on Sun, Feb 2., Kendrick keeps it classic with a clean snapback that mirrors his grounded demeanor. The hat is a subtle nod to his roots, even as he stands on one of music’s biggest stages. It’s a look that says, "I’m here, and I’m still me."

    Watch the 2025 NAACP Image Awards airing Saturday, February 22nd at 8 PM ET/ 8 PM PT on BET and CBS.

naacp image awards 2025Kendrick Lamarlifestyleceleb fashion

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking Subscribe, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers) and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. You understand that you can unsubscribe at any time.