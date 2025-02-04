2025 NAACP Image Awards: Kendrick Lamar: Hats Off to the King of Rap

Kendrick Lamar has solidified his legacy as a rap icon, and 2024 has been another incredible year for the Compton lyricist. His chart-topping hit, "Not Like Us," dominated airwaves and playlists, while his artistry earned him four NAACP Image Award nominations: Entertainer of the Year, Outstanding Male Artist, Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album, and Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song. Add that to his multiple Grammy wins and a global tour that left fans speechless, and it’s safe to say Kendrick’s year has been nothing short of historic.