Music

Hip Hop Award Winners On Tour: Who’s Going Where And When?

Comedian Druski and rapper Morray are opening for J. Cole.

By Joshua Eferighe
October 19, 2021

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards was one for the books, as the ceremony, which aired Oct. 5th, concluded successfully with legendary performances, surprise skits and so much more. 

The 85 South (DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean) hosted for the second year,

There were performances from Young Thug, Gunna, Bia, Lil Jon, Baby Keem and Isaiah Rashad and winners included the likes of Tyler, the Creator, who took home three awards, Lil Baby, who won multiple, and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, who took home three awards for “WAP,” to name a few. 

The Hip Hop Awards stage is not the only place to catch these winners, however. Here’s a look at who’s going on tour, when and where.

  1. J. Cole — The Off-Season Tour

    J. Cole took home the hardware for “Lyricist of the Year,” beating out Benny The Butcher, Drake, Lil Baby, Nas and Megan Thee Stallion this past Hip Hop Awards. It was fitting, given his sixth studio album, The Off-Season, opened at No. 1, giving him his sixth consecutive no. 1 of his career. 

    With that being said, the North Carolina star is taking his talents on the road. Titled The Off-Season Tour,  Cole, alongside 21 Savage, has been hitting the stage from September through October, from Miami to New York, touring both coasts, including special guest Morray and comedian Druski opening. The last show is on Oct. 29 in New York.

  2. Tyler, the Creator — Call Me If You Get Lost Tour

    Tyler, the Creator took home multiple awards, including “Best Live Performer,” “Hip Hop Album of the Year” (Call Me If You Get Lost) and the inaugural “Cultural Influence Award” for his newly-released No. 1 album, Call Me If You Get Lost

    The tour, which will have collaborators Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Texas rapper Teezo Touchdown joining him, will be a cross-continental arena tour, kicking off on February 10, 2022, at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego and will conclude on April 8, 2022, at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, with a total of 34 stops.

  3. Lil Simz — North American Tour

    Lil Simz took home the honors of “Best International Flow” this year, beating out the likes of Ladipoe (Nigeria), Nasty C. (South Africa), Xama (Brazil), Laylow (France) and Gazo (France). The win follows the release of her critically acclaimed newest album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, which came out on Sept. 3 of this year. 

    If you missed Little Simz’s cypher at the Hip Hop Awards this year, you can catch her North American tour set to kick off in May 2022. The 10-date tour will begin in Portland, OR and end in New York City, NY. 

    Check out all the Little Simz tour dates!

  5. Megan Thee Stallion — Future Nostalgia Tour

    Megan Thee Stallion was a big winner at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, sharing statuettes with Cardi B for “Song of the Year,” “Best Hip Hop Video” and “Best Collaboration,” for their work on “WAP.”

    While not a headliner, the Houston star was tapped to appear three nights beside the biggest pop star in the world, Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia tour.

