Music

Hip Hop Awards 2021 Recap: 3 Sleeper Performances You Should See

Paul Wall turned back the hands of time.
Paul Wall on BET Buzz 2021

Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET

By Joshua Eferighe
October 18, 2021

On October 5, the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards took place, proving, yet again, why called the “biggest night in hip hop,” with the 85 South (DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean) serving as hosts for the second year, speech appearances from Trina and Remy Ma and much more, it was an event that you can’t help but revisit. 

With so many amazing performances, it’s easy for some to have gotten swept under the rug. So here’s a look at three performances that might have gotten slept on. 

  1. Paul Wall — Nelly Tribute

    As iconic as Nelly’s “Grillz” was back when it dropped, the song just can’t be imagined without Houston’s very own Paul Wall. “I might cause a cold front if I take a deep breath,” is an iconic line. 

    Well, he brought that same energy on Oct. 5 and had the entire arena rapping his bars.

  2. Smino — Lyricism Cypher

    Photo: The1point8/ Carlos Gonzalez/BET
    Also repping St. Louis was Smino, who went absolutely bonkers during his “Lyricism Cypher” verse. 

    “I’ve been going dumb, dert-deet-deet-deet // sick need a warrant from the CDC // six in the morning with a freak a leak / /Smino Pablo is who I be,” he flows. 

     

  3. DC Young Fly — Soulja Boy

    While not a scheduled performance, the stunt Atlanta comedian DC Young Fly pulled during the opening of the BET Hip Hop Awards deserves notice. 

    Although Karlous Miller and Chico Bean had plans to pay homage to rap stars like Pimp C, DC dedicated Soulja Boy deserved love too, bringing out (to his co-hosts surprise) an entire set of backup dancers to perform “Super Soak”.

