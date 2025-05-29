Rihanna Calls Out DJ Khaled for ‘Butchering’ Mangoes in Hilarious Clip
The Grammy-winning mogul recently took to DJ Khaled’s Instagram comments to lovingly scold the hitmaker for his questionable mango-eating method.
It all went down after Khaled posted a clip of him peeling a mango with a knife. “Spring is here, SUMMER IS NEAR. We have to give Positivity, positive is a lifestyle,” he wrote in the caption.
Not long after, Rihanna jumped in with a lighthearted jab, “Stop butchering these mangos, bro! Lol. My lil Caribbean heart aches everytime!”
The super-producer explained, “I tried use my teeth but my tooth almost fall out,” before promising, “My next mango I’ll try again.”
Two days later, Khaled shared a follow-up video peeling a mango with his teeth and proudly tagging the Fenty boss herself.
“I got it right now,” he wrote. “I tried yesterday but mi tooth almost fall out. But now wit your motivation mango not butchered… ONE RIhanna! @badgalriri bless up always!”
Check out Khaled’s latest mango-eating attempt below.