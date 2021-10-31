Serena Williams Is Reeling Over Friend’s Cancer Diagnosis

Serena Williams is grieving for her friend Esther Lee, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Taking to her Twitter account, the tennis legend says Lee is trying to push through, but it’s been tough. She’s also inviting her followers and fans to join her and Lee on Halloween at the Hirshberg Foundation's L.A. Cancer Challenge.

"My friend Esther was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer," said Williams in a video she shared on Twitter while wiping tears from her eyes. "And she has been by my side whenever I needed her. I don't think I can do this — this is going to be too hard for me.”

She added: "My family and I have joined Team Esther in support of my friend and everyone fighting this disease.”

Lee traveled with Serena and Venus Williams for years, becoming lifelong friends. Her cancer journey has been a painful one – and she knows pain.

Aside from pushing through the trials and tribulations of running marathons, triathlons and playing volleyball, Lee is a doctor of physical therapy where she helps patients understand their bodies.

"People always saw me as really healthy," the 43-year-old told KABC. "I think that's so strange that I was this very unhealthy, healthy person."

Lee is reflecting now because in early 2020 she began experiencing fatigue and insomnia. Shortly afterward, doctors discovered a 14-centimeter cancerous tumor on her pancreas, a disease that had been silently spreading for years.

"I was having a really hard time breathing when I would go running. I started noticing that my upper abdomen started protruding." she said to the news station.

Subsequently, this led to a diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"It had metastasized and spread to my liver and my lymph nodes,” Lee said. “It also has spread to my spine.”

Esther Lee has relied on the Hirshberg Foundation's support groups, patient navigators and research to help her get through her numerous surgeries and treatments, according to KABC.