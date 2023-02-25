Nick Cannon: Find Out What He Says About Having More Children

Nick Cannon, the multi-hyphenate celebrity and a father of 12, welcomed a newborn daughter in December 2022. But he may not be done having children.

Cannon, 42, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday (Feb. 24) that, “God decides when we’re done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full.” He added, “And I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might [have more kids].”

Indeed, the busy father has his hands full, as he embarks on a 24-city tour, featuring 10 artists who he feels are rising stars. The tour kicks off on Saturday (Feb. 25) in Los Angeles, CA.

Cannon has 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, 5-month old Rise, Powerful, 2, Golden, 6, Beautiful, 3 months, Zion and Zillion, 1, Legendary, 7 months, Onyx, 5 months. He shares two-month-old Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott. The pair lost their 5-month-old son Zen in 2021 to brain cancer.

Cannon shared with ET that there’s a misconception of what spending time with his children is like.

“Everybody thinks it's time management. It's energy management," he said. "[Because] once we're all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there's any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there that’s what messes up the scheduling. As long as we're all on the same page and we all got the same goal -- to be the best parents we could possibly be -- that works and then the scheduling is the scheduling."

The empire that Cannon is building is all for his children as he says, as they are also what keeps him disciplined and motivated. He has his vision set on giving his children the best future they can possibly have.