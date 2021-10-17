Bow Wow Threatens To Quit Millennium Tour

Bow Wow appeared frustrated with the Millennium Tour, but Omarion reportedly stepped in to help smooth things out just in time for the Atlanta show on Saturday (Oct. 16).

Complex reports that Bow Wow, 34, hit up Twitter to share a few thoughts about the tour’s progress. He claims his 45-minute set has been cut down to 15 minutes. His tweets, which came in the early hours of Oct. 16, read, “too much b***hing and complaining on this tour! Im bussn cats asses EVERY NIGHT! “

He even threatened that the show would be his last on the tour. “This might be my last show, I’ve had enough.” The tour (which features 2000s acts like B2K, Ying Yang Twins, Ashanti, and more) began October 1.

The rapper then hopped on Instagram Live to continue his rant. It didn’t make the situation any better when State Farm Arena promoted the show, saying, “TOMORROW, he is coming back with @Omarion.”

Omarion responded back saying, “actually, he’s coming with me, but you got it @statefarmarena we will be there tomorrow.”

Some hours later, it appeared that Bow and Omarion hashed things out over the phone.

Bow Wow went on to do the ATL show, even bringing out his ex-girlfriend, Angela Simmons while performing the Chris Brown-assisted track, “Shawty Like Mine.”