Coco Austin Says Breastfeeding Chanel Until Six Was About Bonding, Not Rules

Coco Austin is standing ten toes down on her decision to breastfeed her daughter Chanel until she was six. On the “Dumb Blonde” podcast, she opened up about the experience, calling it something that went way beyond feeding time. “It wasn’t like I was feeding her because she needed a meal,” she said. “She was able to eat by a year, full solids. It was more that she wanted to be around me.”

She explained that it became part of their routine, especially at night. “It was mostly when she went to sleep, and she wanted me to be there. So it was more of a comfort thing,” Coco said. She added that she wanted Chanel to grow out of it naturally and made it clear that her approach wasn’t unusual. “In Europe, they’re doing it until seven,” she said. “There, it’s nothing to them. We Americans think that’s weird, but I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it as long as it’s just in your home.”

Right after Coco’s comments, Ice-T came through with his full support. “They make it like the baby only breastfeeds,” he told TMZ. “Every once in a while, you know what I’m saying, she wants to get close to her mom; that’s what they do. She eats food, she eats cheeseburgers.”

Coco said that time created an unshakable bond with her daughter. “She’s always sitting and lying on me,” she said. “It’s just a really nice moment because it’s not going to be like this when they get into the teenage years. I’m loving every moment I can with Chanel.”