Jazmine Sullivan Discovers 'Super Power,' Wins Soul Train Award For Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Jazmine Sullivan, the Philadelphia songstress, won the Soul Train Award for Best Female R&B/SOUL Artist on Sunday (Nov. 28).

The award was presented by “R&B enthusiast,” 21 Savage actress Tisha Campell as Sullivan delivered an emotional speech.

“For so many years of my life, I felt like having a soulful voice and being a soul artist, R&B artist was almost like a hindrance. But as I got older, I realized it’s my superpower,” Sullivan said, as the crowd erupted in cheers and claps.”

She humbly thanked every single person in the room, along with her management team and fans.

It’s quite the return to her grandiose form, being as though Sullivan released her first project in over 6 years at the top of the year. Heaux Tales, a 14-track offering, became regarded as some of her best work, thus, leading to her win at the Soul Train Awards.

“All the songs [on Heaux Tales] are special because they’re coming from different places and different feelings,” she said in an interview with BET. “I love and I’m happy with all the music that was on that project.”

In June, Sullivan won the BET Awards 2021 ‘Album of the Year' for Heaux Tales.