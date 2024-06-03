BET Awards 2024:5 Surprising Facts About the 'Black Panther' Movie Franchise You Might Not Know
During the BET Awards 2018, Marvel’s Black Panther swept the competition, taking home the award for “Best Movie,” while “Blak Panther: The Album” earned “Album of the Year.” Academy Award winners Daniel Kaluuya and Angela Bassett took home “Best Actor” and “Best Actress” for their roles as W’kabi and Queen Romanda, respectively.
Years later, at the BET Awards 2023, the franchise continued its success following the release of its sequel, Black Panther Wakanda Forever. The movie would earn six nominations, winning two for “Best Movie,” while Bassett earned her second win for “Best Actress” at the annual ceremony.
The franchise’s impact is undeniable. Through its groundbreaking portrayal of a technologically advanced African nation and its regal superhero, Black Panther transcended the confines of traditional comic book adaptations, becoming a symbol of empowerment, representation, and cultural pride. Ahead of the upcoming BET Awards 2024, celebrating the biggest and brightest stars in Black Hollywood, check five things you probably didn’t know about the Black Panther Franchise and be sure to check into Culture’s biggest night when it airs on Sunday, June 30, at 8 PM/ET in Las Angeles, CA. For BET Experience, Presented by Walmart tickets, click here.
In the 90s, Westley Snipes tried to have a “Black Panther” movie made
In 1992, the actor expressed his desire to produce a Black Panther movie. He remained involved in the project as it navigated various Marvel agreements, including the deal between Marvel Studios and Paramount in 2005. Snipes continued to be part of the discussions, with John Singleton potentially lined up to direct.
Ryan Coogler almost passed on directing
Following Ava DuVernay's departure from the project, Marvel turned its attention to Ryan Coogler. Negotiations initially hit a snag, but Coogler's rising prominence, especially after the success of his film Creed, brought him to the forefront of directing discussions. Utilizing his newfound influence, Coogler proposed including his production team instead of relying solely on Marvel's in-house crew, to which Marvel agreed.
Chadwick Boseman got the gig of Black Panther with no audition needed
Marvel’s unique approach to casting saw them recognize Chadwick Boseman’s burgeoning stardom and view him as a valuable addition to their cinematic universe. Instead of the traditional audition process, Boseman engaged in discussions with Marvel to explore potential collaborations. During these conversations, Boseman expressed his interest in portraying the character, a proposition to which Marvel readily consented.
This film earned Danai Gurira a role
Danai Gurira, known for her portrayal of Okoye, the leader of the Dora Milaje and T’Challa’s bodyguards, reportedly secured the role after director Coogler saw her performance in the 2013 indie drama Mother of George. At the time, Coogler was unaware of Gurira's role as Michonne in The Walking Dead.
It made a historic debut in the Middle East
Black Panther's screening marked a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia's cultural history. It was one of the first commercial films to be publicly screened in the country after a 35-year ban on cinemas was lifted in 2018 as part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 reform plan.