BET Awards 2024:5 Surprising Facts About the 'Black Panther' Movie Franchise You Might Not Know

During the BET Awards 2018, Marvel’s Black Panther swept the competition, taking home the award for “Best Movie,” while “Blak Panther: The Album” earned “Album of the Year.” Academy Award winners Daniel Kaluuya and Angela Bassett took home “Best Actor” and “Best Actress” for their roles as W’kabi and Queen Romanda, respectively.

Years later, at the BET Awards 2023, the franchise continued its success following the release of its sequel, Black Panther Wakanda Forever. The movie would earn six nominations, winning two for “Best Movie,” while Bassett earned her second win for “Best Actress” at the annual ceremony.

The franchise's impact is undeniable. Through its groundbreaking portrayal of a technologically advanced African nation and its regal superhero, Black Panther transcended the confines of traditional comic book adaptations, becoming a symbol of empowerment, representation, and cultural pride.