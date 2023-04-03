Spring '23 Music Preview: Upcoming Albums That Have Us Excited and Eager

IDK is a multifaceted artist who defies conventional labels as a hitmaker or just a rapper. His diverse creative ventures, such as working with Nike, collaborating with Credit Karma, and educating Harvard students on criminal justice reform , demonstrate his limitless creativity. Hosting an Apple Radio show and even dropping a sneaker line with Nike are just some of his impressive accomplishments. With the high-energy single "Radioactive," IDK kicked off 2023 in style, and he recently followed up with the release of "850," which features Rich The Kid. Both singles will be included in his upcoming project, F65, and we can't wait to see what else he has in store for us.