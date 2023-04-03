Spring '23 Music Preview: Upcoming Albums That Have Us Excited and Eager
As we dive deeper into 2023, music lovers have been blessed with some incredible projects from highly-regarded artists, such as Jozzy, Raye, Lil Yachty, and Channel Tres, to name a few. But hold on tight, because the upcoming spring albums are about to take things to a whole new level! From rap veterans like Black Thought to emerging indie R&B stars like Baby Rose, there's a vast array of talent to look forward to. So, get ready to bask in the sounds of the new season with these highly-anticipated albums.
Chlöe Bailey - In Pieces
Chlöe Bailey has been getting serious on the Hollywood side of things recently between the much talked about role in Swarm in addition to upcoming films The Georgetown Project and Praise This. That doesn’t mean the other half of Chlöe X Halle is slacking on the music side of things. Spending most of the last years dropping hot singles from “Have Mercy” and “Treat Me,” she’s prepared to drop her debut solo project In Pieces. The project is set to have singles including the Chris Brown collaboration “How Does It Feel” and “Body Do.”
Larry June & The Alchemist - The Great Escape
Release Date: March 31, 2023
Bay Area emcee Larry June has become an indie legend over the past decade with over a dozen well-received projects. His latest artistic breakthrough plans for The Great Escape involve storied producer The Alchemist known for lending beats to notable emcees including Kendrick Lamar, Jadakiss, 50 Cent, Nas and a host of others. The two have already linked going back to last year’s “Breakfast in Monaco” last year from June’s Spaceships on the Blade album. This time around for The Great Escape expect guest appearances from Action Bronson, Joey Bada$$, Curren$y, and more.
Daniel Caesar - Never Enough
Release Date: April 7, 2023
Daniel Caesar has had a successful track record with his previous well-received projects and singles, including the collaboration with H.E.R. on the hit song "Best Part". His recent collaboration with Giveon and Justin Bieber on "Peaches" has also elevated his status in the mainstream music scene. Since then, Caesar has released a few singles, such as "Do You Like Me?" and "Let Me Go", in anticipation of his upcoming project, NEVER ENOUGH, which is scheduled to be released in early April.
Baby Rose - Through and Through
Release Date: April 28, 2023
Baby Rose is one of the most distinctive and promising rising vocalists in the R&B scene. Her emotive lower register voice sets her apart from others and has garnered attention from notable artists such as Robert Glasper and Dreamville. Her previous project, "To Myself," showcased her ability to deliver captivating songs in addition to showcasing her vocals. Her upcoming project, Through and Through, is set to release on April 28 and has already garnered attention with notable singles such as "Go" and "I Won't Tell" featuring Smino.
Madison McFerrin - I Hope You Can Forgive Me
Release Date: May 12, 2023
When we talked to singer/songwriter/producer Madison McFerrin in early March, she described her upcoming project, I Hope You Can Forgive Me, as a reintroduction that’s a culmination of life lessons and experiences gained over the past three years. Though she may be more known recently for the thumping “Guilty” track that was released following the George Floyd murder verdict, there’s much range in this woman’s musical abilities. “(Please Don’t) Leave Me Now” and “God Herself.”
Black Thought and El Michels Affair - Glorious Game
Release Date: April 14, 2023
Black Thought has spent the past couple of decades earning his respected crown as a king level emcee. Outside of The Roots, he’s also been able to release collaborative projects that displays his creative range from various Stream of Conscious volumes to last year’s outstanding Cheat Codes project with Danger Mouse. His next joint project, Glorious Game, has Black Thought working alongside retro-soul outlet El Michels Affair. The project will be released through Big Crown Records, the New York-based outlet who released Lady Wray’s phenomenal Piece of Me album last year.
Smokey Robinson - Gasim
Release Date: April 28, 2023
Iconic singer/songwriter Smokey Robinson may be 83-years-old, but he’s still managing to release music when not going viral on tour or making controversial interview revelations. The “Crusin” singer also plans on releasing his latest project, appropriately titled Gasim. Considering track titles include “I Wanna Know Your Body” and “Roll Around,” the former Motown hitmaker still has gas left in the tank for the ladies.
IDK - F65
Release Date: May 5th, 2023
IDK is a multifaceted artist who defies conventional labels as a hitmaker or just a rapper. His diverse creative ventures, such as working with Nike, collaborating with Credit Karma, and educating Harvard students on criminal justice reform, demonstrate his limitless creativity. Hosting an Apple Radio show and even dropping a sneaker line with Nike are just some of his impressive accomplishments. With the high-energy single "Radioactive," IDK kicked off 2023 in style, and he recently followed up with the release of "850," which features Rich The Kid. Both singles will be included in his upcoming project, F65, and we can't wait to see what else he has in store for us.
Meshell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book
Release Date: June 16, 2023
The last project from Meshell Ndegeocello, Ventriloquism, featured some highly impressive covers of classic R&B tracks like The System’s “Don’t Disturb This Groove” and TLC’s “Waterfalls.” It was good enough to earn the singer/multi-instrumentalists a Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album following the release in 2018. Ndegeocello’s follow-up project, The Omnichord Real Book, has her creating original music alongside notable musicians like Jason Moran and Cory Henry. Set to release through Blue Note Records, the project’s first single is “Virgo '' with harpest Brandee Younger and Farsia organist Julius Rodriguez.
Travis Scott - Utopia
Release Date: June 2023
Since the tragic Astroworld Festival controversy that left 10 dead, Travis Scott has been relatively low key outside of a few features. However, it looks like Houston’s own is ready for his grand return according to a recent Billboard story. According to his label boss, Epic Records chairperson Sylvia Rhone, a project is expected in June. Utopia will be Scott’s first full length solo project since 2018’s Grammy Nominated album Astroworld.