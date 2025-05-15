Tory Lanez Makes New Claims Regarding Megan Thee Stallion Shooting: ‘Enough Is Enough’

Tory Lanez has made a bombshell accusation involving the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion .

Two days after the Canadian rapper-singer was reportedly stabbed fourteen times at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, on Wednesday, May 14, Lanez’s team called on Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon or commute his ten-year sentence. A nonprofit organization backing Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, alleged in an uncovered testimony given by a bodyguard that Kelsey Harris, a former friend and assistant of Megan, shot the Houston artist.

In a press conference held by the organization, named Unite the People , it was stressed that the alleged evidence would prove that Lanez is innocent. The artist, who pleaded not guilty, is currently serving a ten-year sentence on three felony charges in connection with the shooting.

Walter Roberts, titled the organization's “lead consultant” per the UTP website, claimed that a man named Bradley James approached him and said he was a bodyguard for Harris, who was present when the shooting occurred. The organization stated that because James was not under a non-disclosure or confidentiality agreement, that he was “free to speak with Unite the People and that he was doing it because his conscience would not let him not speak and leave a man in prison for something he did not do.”

According to Fox 11 Los Angeles , James allegedly told Roberts that he was “witness” to a conversation in which Harris admitted having the gun at the time of the shooting and firing it three times. "Mr. Peterson grabbed her arm and knocked it down, and the gun fired two more times," Roberts stated. “In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody, never even touched that gun, never fired that gun.”