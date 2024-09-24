Hip Hop Awards 2024: Meet the Nominees for ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year’
Hip Hop Awards 2024 are just around the corner, and the excitement is building as the nominees for ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year’ are unveiled. This year’s contenders represent the forefront of the genre, showcasing a diverse range of styles.
From groundbreaking projects to fan-favorite releases, these albums have pushed boundaries and set new standards in hip-hop. Get ready to dive into the albums that have defined the year in hip hop and see which artists are in the running for this prestigious accolade.
And don’t forget to tune into the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024, hosted by Fat Joe, when it airs on Tuesday, October 15, at 8 PM ET/PT.
21 Savage - American Dream
With his signature raw lyricism and haunting beats, 21 Savage’s third studio release, American Dream, captures the complex pursuit of success in a fractured society.
GloRilla - Ehhthang Ehhthang
GloRilla's album Ehhthang Ehhthang reflects her rise in the rap game, cementing her as one of the genre’s most authentic voices.
Drake - For All the Dogs Scare Hours Edit
Drake’s For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition feels like he’s letting us into his late-night thoughts, mixing eerie beats with some deep, raw lyrics.
Sexyy Red - In Sexyy We Trust
Sexyy Red’s album In Sexyy We Trust showcases her unapologetic confidence and bold energy. The project captures her rise in the rap scene with raw, unapologetic lyrics and beats embodying her fearless persona.
Megan Thee Stallion - Megan
With sharp wordplay and confident delivery, Megan embraces her individuality and offers a deeper glimpse into her journey on Megan.
Gunna - One of Wun
Gunna's album One of Wun marks a significant moment in the Atlanta rapper’s career, showcasing his growth as an artist.
Nicki Minaj - Pink Friday 2
Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2, the highly anticipated follow-up to her 2010 debut album Pink Friday, continues to showcase her versatile rap prowess and undeniable influence in hip-hop.
Travis Scott - Utopia
Travis Scott's Utopia is a sonically expansive album that pushes the boundaries of his signature sound.
Future, Metro Boomin - We Dont Trust You
Future and Metro Boomin's album We Don't Trust You explores themes of betrayal, mistrust, and the harsh realities of street life and highlights their creative solid synergy.
