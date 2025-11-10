Guy 2.0: Teddy Riley Reintroduces The Sound That Defined A Generation

Teddy Riley is bringing back 90s group, Guy, but in a new way.

The R&B superproducer will be bringing back the famed group, but will be called Guy 2.0 and will not feature any of the original members.

The new lineup features fresh talent and vocalists including Fred “Ljai” Robinson, formerly of the group Profyle, J Stylz, who was part of BS2, and solo R&B artist Ray Lavender, who was previously signed to Geffen Records.

The announcement came about on social media from the revamped group’s Instagram page.

“Greetings IG! We are GUY 2.0!!,” the post captioned.

Follow us on our mission!! See you soon in your city with the Teddy Riley Xperience!!!

The original group was formed in 1987, and it featured Riley, Aaron Hall, Timmy Gatling, and later on with Damion Hall joining soon after.

The trio signed with record executive Andre Harrell and his label, Uptown Records, and released their self-titled debut album on June 14, 1988.

The album spawned singles including “Round and Round (Merry Go ‘Round Of Love), “Teddy’s Jam,” and their hit single “I Like.” The album was recorded in Riley’s mother’s home due to not having the financial stability to record in a professional studio at the time.

The album was certified platinum in March 1989 and double platinum by July 1994.