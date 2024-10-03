Hip Hop Awards 2024: GloRilla’s Summer Anthems: The Visuals That Dominated 2024

GloRilla is making a big splash at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards with seven nominations, including categories like Best Hip Hop Video and Best New Hip Hop Artist. With her raw energy and distinctive flow, GloRilla has quickly risen as one of rap's most exciting new voices. Beyond her music, she’s gaining recognition for her unapologetic style and ability to connect with fans on a personal level.

As we approach this year's show, let's examine some of Glo's best visuals from over the last year.

Hollon

“Hollon” is a testament to GloRilla’s unapologetic energy and infectious confidence, solidifying her place as one of hip hop’s boldest new voices. The video captures her in her element, delivering rapid-fire verses with swagger and style. Set against a backdrop of urban grit, GloRilla’s charisma shines as she holds nothing back, bringing a raw and unfiltered edge to the visuals. It’s a perfect showcase of her lyrical prowess, proving why she’s been a force to be reckoned with all year.

Wanna Be – ft. Megan Thee Stallion

GloRilla teams up with Megan Thee Stallion in “Wanna Be,” a high-energy track that perfectly blends their powerhouse personalities. The video is a fierce, colorful celebration of female empowerment, with both artists flexing their dynamic styles and unapologetic attitudes. With scenes that move from flashy cars to crowded clubs, “Wanna Be” is a high-octane anthem that captures the thrill of summer and the undeniable chemistry between two of hip hop’s hottest stars.

High AF

“High AF” brings a laid-back vibe with a catchy hook that quickly became a summer staple. The video is a fun, carefree glimpse into GloRilla’s world, filled with chill vibes, flashy aesthetics, and a dose of her signature humor. The visuals perfectly match the song’s relaxed, yet confident tone, showcasing GloRilla’s ability to balance playful charm with streetwise coolness. It’s the kind of video that invites you to hit replay and keep the good times rolling.

Yeah Glo!

In “Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla turns up the energy, delivering punchy bars and infectious hooks that had everyone singing along. The video is packed with vibrant scenes and a lively crew, amplifying the track’s celebratory feel. From the flashy outfits to the hyped-up dance moves, “Yeah Glo!” is a pure embodiment of fun, encapsulating the carefree spirit of summer. It’s another example of GloRilla’s ability to create tracks that are impossible not to vibe to.

TGIF

“TGIF” is GloRilla’s ultimate party anthem, bringing the feel-good vibes that defined the season. The visuals are a colorful montage of good times, wild nights, and non-stop energy, with GloRilla leading the charge. The video’s fun-loving atmosphere and high-spirited scenes are the perfect match for the track’s infectious beat, making it a go-to soundtrack for the weekend. It’s the kind of song and video that gets the party started—and keeps it going.

All Dere – ft. Moneybagg Yo

Teaming up with Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla brings the heat in “All Dere,” a gritty anthem that blends their hard-hitting styles seamlessly. The video’s sleek visuals and high-energy performances keep viewers locked in, as GloRilla and Moneybagg Yo trade verses in a showcase of undeniable chemistry. With a sleek, stylish aesthetic that mirrors the track’s confident swagger, “All Dere” stands out as a testament to GloRilla’s relentless grind and rising star power.

Pop It – CMG The Label and MikeWillMadeIt