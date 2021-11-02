Lil Nas X is not looking for love right now and he’s okay with that.

In WSJ. Magazine’s November Innovators Issue, the 22-year-old, who is the outlets 2021 Music Innovator of the Year, shares with his fans that he is single despite previous comments that he was in a relationship.

“I’m at the best place I’ve ever been in life, but I always feel like I’m one step away from where I want to be,” the MONTERO artist says. “At the end of the day, I want to exist. I want to have fun, I want to cause chaos sometimes. I want a long, legendary, fun life.”

For his debut album, MONTERO, Nas X, featured several songs about his past relationships and partners. And notes that he has been able to maintain positive interactions with most of them, and that many of them attended his album release party.

Speaking about the album to WSJ., the “Industry Baby” singer says: “I was able to open up a lot. I was able to write actual stories about my life and put it into my music.”

Adding, “I actually did that for the first time.”

While love is not on the horizon, when the time comes, Nas X says that he is looking for someone who is fun.

“Someone who's always ready to try new stuff,” he adds. “Somebody's who's ready for me to become a different person every single year.”

During the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov. 1, Nas X was honored with seven other groundbreakers.

“These last four years of my life have been constant change and reinvention,” he shared during his acceptance speech. “2021 rolls around and it’s been a crazy, epic, great year. I’ve never been more myself.”