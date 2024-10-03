VP Kamala Harris Pledges Full Reimbursement to Georgia for Helene Response Expenses

Help is on the way for Augusta, Georgia, residents affected by Hurricane Helene.

On Wednesday, October 2, Vice President Kamala Harris announced that President Joe Biden had approved Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s request for 100% reimbursement of local costs incurred in response to the storm, which left millions without power across the region.

Speaking in Augusta, one of the hardest-hit areas, Harris explained that federal aid would cover essential services like food, water, shelter, debris removal, and emergency response efforts.

At least seven people have died in Richmond County, where Augusta is located, with a total of 33 fatalities reported statewide. Harris also shared that FEMA has stepped in to provide $750 to individuals with immediate need, in an effort to help them through the crisis.

During her appearance, Harris praised the dedication of first responders, calling them “heroes in moments of crisis.” She emphasized their selflessness, noting that many responders faced personal losses but continued to serve their communities. "They leave their home and family to help perfect strangers," Harris said.

Richmond County is one of 41 Georgia counties where FEMA has approved a disaster declaration. Governor Kemp announced that residents in these areas are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance, with FEMA having received over 60,000 applications so far.