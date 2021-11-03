Instagram Influencer Nenobia Washington, The ‘Queen Of Brooklyn,’ Dies

Nenobia Washington, an Instagram influencer known as “The Queen of Brooklyn” and BK Tidal Wave, has died.

Dupree Frederick, who claims to be Washington’s cousin, shared a Facebook post confirming her death.

“This is A Sad Sad Day,” Frederick wrote. “I can’t believe I’m writing R.I.P to My fam/ Lil Cuzzin/Lil sis Zenobia R.I.P You Will be Truly missed May God bless your soul,” he added. “This is fuckin me up right now.”

Known for her comedic antics on social media, Washington rose to fame after a 2015 interview with HotNewHipHop where she hilariously predicts that Hillary Clinton will become president, denounces ISIS and expresses her love for Jay-Z.

When asked if she was aware of the streaming service TIDAL, she replied, “That’s my s**t. I f***s with JAY-Z.”

“JAY-Z earned all his money. JAY-Z is not Illuminati. You hating ass n****s that's hating on JAY, If he wants to be Illuminati, let him, but JAY-Z is a real n***a,” Washington continued before playing and rapping along to Hov’s “Imaginary Players.”