Swae Lee Files For Joint Custody Of 1-Year-Old Daughter

Swae Lee has filed a petition in a Los Angeles court to establish joint custody of his 1-year-old daughter with his ex.

According to TMZ, the rapper shares his daughter, Angel, with Brazilian model, Aline Martins. In July, he requested 50/50 custody of Angel.

During an interview last year with the outlet Jornal Extras, Martins told the outlet, “I would like him to give love and be a present father, but I won’t be humiliating myself either. I think my daughter doesn’t deserve that.”

Swae hopes to build a real relationship with his daughter and spend significant time with her, including establishing his house as a second home, where she would sleep, and spend scheduled holidays.

Despite TMZ saying Swae Lee has been paying Aline money for their daughter, she claims that she racked up $15,000 in debt from prenatal care, rent, and other expenses.