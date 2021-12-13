Chris Brown Performs His Classic Hits During 2021 Rolling Loud California

Chris Brown had his fans in for a special treat as he made his debut at the Rolling Loud California Festival on Saturday night (Dec. 11).

Brown breezed through all of his classic hits at the Nos Events Center in San Bernardino and kicked off his set with his 2017 single “Party,” Billboard reports.

He also performed his fast-paced track “Look at Me Now,” dipped into his R&B crooner songs with “With You,” and brought the speed back up with his 2020 single “Heat.” Rounding out his captivating performance, the Grammy Award-winning artist went into his big bag with stadium-shaking smash hits “Loyal,” “No Guidance,” and “Go Crazy.”

Breezy’s 30-minute tour de force also included guest performers Tyga, as they performed “Ayo,” and Yung Bleu while they performed “Baddest.”