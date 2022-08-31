Hip Hop Awards 2022: The 85 South's Comedy Journey Proves Hard Work Pays Off

The guys of The 85 South, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Beans, made their hosting debut at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2020 before their encore return at the 2021 ceremony opening up the hip hop celebration rapping to some Pimp C and dancing to Soulja Boy’s classic hit “Crank Dat.”

Before hitting the stage, the guys were crafting their comedic careers individually using their social media platforms like Vine, Youtube, and more. Their efforts garnered them several opportunities to make appearances on television shows, movies, and the Hip Hop Awards.

Ahead of this year’s show, we’re taking a trip down memory lane, looking back at winning moments, blazing performances, and hosts that kept viewers entertained throughout the night. So take a look below at what the guys were doing before hosting, and don’t forget to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.