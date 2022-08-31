Hip Hop Awards 2022: The 85 South's Comedy Journey Proves Hard Work Pays Off
The guys of The 85 South, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Beans, made their hosting debut at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2020 before their encore return at the 2021 ceremony opening up the hip hop celebration rapping to some Pimp C and dancing to Soulja Boy’s classic hit “Crank Dat.”
Before hitting the stage, the guys were crafting their comedic careers individually using their social media platforms like Vine, Youtube, and more. Their efforts garnered them several opportunities to make appearances on television shows, movies, and the Hip Hop Awards.
Ahead of this year’s show, we’re taking a trip down memory lane, looking back at winning moments, blazing performances, and hosts that kept viewers entertained throughout the night. So take a look below at what the guys were doing before hosting, and don’t forget to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
Karlous Miller
Born in Oxford, Mississippi, Karlous Bernard Miller, simply Karlous Miller, was a firefighter before moving to Atlanta, Georgia, in 2005, where he pursued a career in stand-up comedy. Five years later, he performed with Quincy Bond’s Phat Comedy group before finding serious success in 2010.
The season funnyman made his first television appearance on “Partners in Crime—The New Generation” and has since made several cameos in shows such as “The Mo’nique Show,” “Comic View,” and most recently, Nick Cannon’s “Wild ’n Out.”
DC Young Fly
Atlanta DC Young Fly, born John Whitfield, rose to fame making “roasting sessions” videos on Instagram and the now disabled platform, Vine. He starred on “Wild n’ Out” and has been a recurring cast member of the improv comedy show since season 7. He held hosting gigs and has starred in movies, including “How High 2” and “Almost Christmas.”
Chico Beans
Anthony Jamal Bean, better known as Chico Bean, is a comedian, actor, writer, rapper, and producer. He is best known for his recurring role on “Wild 'N Out” since season five. He created and starred in "The Freestyle Funny Comedy Show" alongside his former cast members Darren Brand and B-Daht.
