Kamala Harris Responds to Hecklers Shouting ‘War Criminal’ During Book Tour Stop

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is facing growing protests while promoting her new memoir 107 Days, as multiple events on her tour have been interrupted by hecklers accusing her of supporting violence in Gaza.

According to reporting from the Baltimore Sun , Harris spoke at the Warner Theater in Washington, D.C. on Friday, where several audience members shouted over her remarks. One person yelled that Harris was a “war criminal” and claimed her “legacy was genocide.” Video shows a woman being escorted out by security.

Harris responded, telling the audience that critics should take their outrage to the person currently in power. “You know what? I am not president of the United States,” Harris said to applause. “You want to go to the White House and talk to him, then go on and do that.”

The disruptions did not end there.

While speaking in Chicago on Saturday, protesters chanted “killer Kamala” as security removed them from the venue. One person shouted, “You support genocide,” before being escorted out. During the Chicago event, Harris attempted to speak about the importance of press freedom and government transparency. Another heckler interrupted, yelling, “What about the press you let die in Gaza, Kamala?” The person then shouted, “You sent $20 billion to fund the genocide.”

“Kamala Harris, your legacy is genocide,” the protester continued before also being escorted out of the theater.

Despite the interruptions, Harris continued at both tour stops.



Harris served as vice president from 2021 to 2025, a role that does not include command of the military or the legal authority to approve weapons sales. In the U.S. government, the president holds constitutional power over foreign policy and directs the Department of Defense, while Congress authorizes funding and arms packages through legislation. The vice president can influence discussions and advise the president, but does not make final policy decisions or sign off on military aid.



Harris has previously argued that she pushed for humanitarian concerns while in office. “I was the first person at the highest level of our United States government or administration to talk about the fact that the people in Gaza were starving,” she told protesters at a book event last month, according to the Washington Post .

As of last night, according to NBC News , all remaining living Israeli hostages have been released from Gaza as part of a new peace agreement signed in Egypt. The deal, backed by international leaders, also includes the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees.